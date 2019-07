- Skeletal remains were found in the woods in Fulton County Saturday afternoon, according to Fulton County Police.

Police told FOX 5, someone called 911 around 3 p.m. about the remains located off of Paton Drive near Fulton Industrial Blvd. Investigators found a decomposed human body that they said, had been at the location for a long time.

Authorities are waiting for dental records to be able to identify the body.

No word on the cause of death.

The incident is being handled as a possible homicide.

The remains were turned over to the GBI.