- Two criminals and a lot of contraband off the streets after a joint collaboration between Atlanta area law enforcement agencies leads to two arrests.

"This is a huge success for the city of Atlanta, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and West Georgia Drug Task Force," Atlanta Police Lieutenant Steven Zygaj said.

Wednesday, all three teams executed search warrants on a northwest Atlanta apartment and found drugs, guns and a whole lot of cash.

"We recovered 13 pounds of marijuana, 5.27 kilograms of crystal meth, multiple guns and around $50,000," Zygaj said.

Authorities told FOX 5 News they also made two arrests.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kelvin Dark and 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson are now behind bars facing several charges.

But this isn't their first run-in with the law.

According to APD, Dark is a convicted felon with 18 previous arrests and Peterson has 13 previous arrests for narcotics and theft/fraud charges.

"I don't know how they keep getting out, but hopefully an arrest like this one will keep them behind bars for a long time," Zygaj said.