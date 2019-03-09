< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fhomeowner-finds-intruder-in-his-house-pulls-out-his-gun-and-shoots width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Homeowner finds intruder in his house, pulls out his gun and shoots 09 2019 01:42AM addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/homeowner-finds-intruder-in-his-house-pulls-out-his-gun-and-shoots";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393870238" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - When an Atlanta man walked into his house on Arthur Street Friday morning, he was startled when he saw an intruder. Police say that's when the homeowner grabbed his gun. </p><p>"He noticed a door was open, a man came out of a room yelling and screaming, the homeowner pulled out his firearm and fired several because he felt like his life was in danger," said Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown. </p><p>Wounded, the intruder ran out the back door. He made it to Cooper Street, about a mile away. He knocked on a man's door begging for water. </p><p>"He told me he had been shot and needed water. I told him I wasn't going to give him any water he needed to call 911", said the man who answered the door. </p><p>Police showed up and it didn't take them long to figure out the man with bullet wounds in his leg was the intruder at the home on Arthur Street. His name is Kelvin White. He's charged with criminal trespass. </p><p>FOX 5 has learned the 28-year-old was also charged with criminal trespass just three weeks ago. In that case, a homeowner on Lucille Avenue found White inside his home. That homeowner left, called 911 and arrested White. </p><p>"We do advise homeowners to exit the property and call the police so we can handle it," said Officer Brown. </p><p>The homeowner on Arthur Street handled things differently and neighbor Jimmy Thompson says he did the right thing. </p><p>"Nobody ain't got no business on that property but the homeowner. That's private property. 