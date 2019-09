- A man is in custody after an hours-long police standoff in Henry County early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on East Shoreview Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after a person had been shot.

According to police, the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a McDonough home and held police at bay for nearly nine hours.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There's no word yet on the relationship between the victim and the shooter.

A number of residents in the Wesley Lakes subdivision haven't been able to return to their homes.