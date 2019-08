- Firefighters in Henry County are credited with saving the life of a driver whose car plunged into a pond on Lake Dow Road.

Police body cam video showed the water up to the windows and that was before it started sliding into deeper water.

It was Station 10 in Henry County that got the call on August 3, when that car traveling down Lake Dow Road left the street and plunged into the pond.

It was at that moment when the car started to sink that Henry County Fire Company 10 decided not to wait for water rescue equipment and instead sent a firefighter into the water to get the driver.

The driver is going to be OK. Henry County police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.