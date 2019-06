- A cloud of suspicion and potential criminal charges hang over the head of a former leader of a drug task force in Henry County. Major Chad Rosborough, the commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, suddenly quit after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it started looking into missing funds.

“We wanted to attempt to get there and see if we can make a delivery and catch who was actually receiving the drugs,” Chad Rosborough told FOX 5 News in April 2015 about a sizable cocaine bust. At the time he was the commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force. But a few days ago he resigned the task force, turning his gun and badge over at the McDonough Police Department where he is based.

Rosborough's departure proceeded an Investigation into missing money.

In a statement to FOX 5 News, the GBI wrote:

“On Wednesday, June 19, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by McDonough Police Chief Preston Dorsey to investigate possible misappropriation of funds from the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, FCDTF. Chief Dorsey presently serves as chairman of the FCDTF Control Board. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

That control board is comprised of leaders of various police departments and agencies including Henry County, McDonough, Hampton, and Locust Grove as well as the Solicitors Office, the District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office. The chiefs and others represent the agencies involved in the task force.

All questions were referred to McDonough Police Chief Dorsey who had no comment on this pending investigation.

However, when Rosborough graduated from the FBI academy in October 2016, Dorsey said Rosborough "is an asset to the community, whatever his future, this training is something he needs to progress his career."

Exactly what kind of a career and future Rosborough has is unclear. He faces potential criminal charges.

Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo commenting of the GBI investigation wrote, “We will review the GBI's findings once their investigation is complete and determine next steps for any potential prosecution.”

