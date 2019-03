- Habitat For Humanity and Home Depot are joining forces to help the family of a fallen officer.

Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty this time last year.

He left behind his wife, Alex Maddox, and two sons.

Their oldest son, 8 -year-old Bradin, is disabled and uses a wheelchair, and so Habitat volunteers renovated the family's home in Griffin to make it more accessible for him and for those who care for him.

That's not all. Team Depot helped jumpstart the renovations with a donation of $10,000 in gift cards.

The Home Depot Foundation is matching that contribution.

