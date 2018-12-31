Gwinnett deputy arrested for giving inmate cellphone

A Gwinnett County deputy has been arrested after police say she gave her cellphone to an inmate in the county's jail.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed Deputy Natalie Crawford

"had furnished her cellphone to an inmate."

Deputies arrested Crawford at the Gwinnett County Jail Monday morning, where it was also discovered she had a loaded firearm while inside the "secured area of the Gwinnett County Jail," which is a violation of state law.

"Sheriff Conway has a zero tolerance for any individual who attempts to provide or deliver any contraband or weapons into the facility," a spokesperson said. "This breach of security and trust would result in immediate arrest and a case for criminal charges would be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office."

Crawford is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. She's been charged with felony violation of an oath by public officer and felony items prohibited for possession by inmates. More charges are pending.