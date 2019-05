The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers that died in the line of duty.

K-9 Eli was tracking a suspect in the intense heat when he began to show signs of distress.

Eli was rushed to the veterinarian but did not recover.

Police believe the dog's death was heat related.

K-9 Eli was 9 years old and served on the Gwinnett County Police Department for eight years.