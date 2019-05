- Governor Brian Kemp has asked Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign following his federal indictment Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Beck on Wednesday, the governor wrote in part:

"Given the serious nature of your indictment, I respectfully request your resignation as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Insurance."

The governor went on to say Beck's criminal charges "severely undermine" his ability to fulfill his role.

Kemp wrote that it would be "highly inappropriate" for Beck to continue to hold public office and he should "do what is right for our state and step down immediately."

Beck surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, one day after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on 38 counts.

The charges relate to Beck's time as general manager of operations for the Georgia Underwriting Association, which was created to provide high-risk property insurance to Georgia homeowners.

He's accused of using fraudulent schemes to embezzle more than $2 million between 2013 and 2018.

