d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411757133" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Georgia Supreme Court denies Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead murder trial addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-supreme-court-denies-ryan-duke-s-appeal-in-tara-grinstead-murder-trial" addthis:title="Georgia Supreme Court denies Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead murder trial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411757133.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Ga. Supreme Court denies appeal in Ryan Duke trial Supreme Court denies appeal in Ryan Duke trial" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-supreme-court-denies-ryan-duke-s-appeal-in-tara-grinstead-murder-trial" addthis:title="Ga. Supreme Court denies appeal in Ryan Duke trial" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/georgia-supreme-court-denies-ryan-duke-s-appeal-in-tara-grinstead-murder-trial";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-supreme-court-denies-ryan-duke-s-appeal-in-tara-grinstead-murder-trial">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411757133" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Georgia Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the man accused of killing teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead asking for the state to pay for expert witnesses when his case goes to trial.</p><p>In a unanimous decision, the court said it did not have authority to consider Ryan Dukes appeal, saying that Duke and his lawyers had to first obtain a "certificate of immediate review" from the trial court.</p><p>This appeal came after Duke's attorneys, who took over his case pro bono, asked for state funding to pay for defense experts and an independent investigator. A lower court denied that motion, saying that Duke was not "constitutionally entitled to experts and investigators funded by the State" since he's not using a public defender.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-supreme-court-to-hear-arguments-to-delay-ryan-duke-murder-trial"><strong>MORE: Georgia Supreme Court considers petitions in Ryan Duke murder trial</strong></a></p><p>The high court had previously decided to delay the trial to consider Duke's emergency pre-trial appeal.</p><p>Authorities arrested Duke in February 2017, more than a decade after Grinstead disappeared from her Oscilla home. Investigators said he used a credit card to break into her home, strangled the beauty pageant winner, and then asked his friend Bo Dukes to help cover up the crime.</p><p>Prosecutors said the two did just that by burning the 30-year-old's body in the Dukes’ family pecan orchard over the course of several days.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-supreme-court-delays-ryan-duke-murder-trial"><strong>RELATED: Georgia Supreme Court delays Ryan Duke murder trial</strong></a></p><p>Duke's case is being handled by three private pro-bono attorneys who argue the murder suspect is legally defined as an indigent person and therefore qualifies for the state funding exclusively afforded to public defenders.</p><p>In March, a Wilcox County jury convicted Bo Dukes for his role in covering up the murder. The following day, Judge Robert Chasteen sentenced Dukes to the maximum 25 years in prison.</p><p>During sentencing, Bo Dukes told the Grinstead family he “failed Tara” and “failed her family.”</p><p>“I pray for your forgiveness,” Dukes said.</p><p>After the sentencing, Tara's Grinstead's sister told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner she was not moved by Dukes’ tears and said if he felt any remorse, he would've confessed years ago.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-convicted-of-concealing-tara-grinstead-s-death-to-be-sentenced">RELATED: Man sentenced to 25 years for concealing Tara Grinstead's death</a></strong></p><p>Ryan Duke is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and concealing a death.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 