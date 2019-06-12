< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia's governor fills insurance post after indictment
Posted Jun 12 2019 10:00PM EDT <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-s-governor-fills-insurance-post-after-indictment">BEN NADLER, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-suspends-himself-from-office"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Commissioner asked to be suspended</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-kemp-sends-letter-to-georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-asking-for-resignation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Gov. Kemp asks Commissioner Jim Beck to resign</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-turns-himself-in-after-indictment"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20INSURANCE%20COMMISSIONER%20INDICTED%205P%20_00.00.27.01_1557955848936.png_7268313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Georgia Insurance Commissioner pleads not guilty</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/exclusive-grand-jury-indicts-georgia-insurance-commissioneer-jim-beck"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Grand jury indicts Georgia insurance commissioner</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - An Atlanta-area police chief was appointed by Georgia's governor Wednesday to head the state's insurance commission after the previous commissioner was indicted on federal charges.</p> <p>Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Doraville Police Chief John King will fill the office while predecessor Jim Beck's suspension continues.</p> <p>King, a Brigadier General in the U.S. Army National Guard and native of Mexico, will be the first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer in Georgia.</p> <p>Kemp said during a news conference that King's integrity made him a leading choice during a difficult time for the commission, despite little experience in the insurance space.</p> <p>"For me, number one, we had to have a person of very high integrity in the current situation that we're in," Kemp said, adding that he felt King was someone who could "restore trust."</p> <p>Beck voluntarily suspended himself as insurance commissioner in May after being indicted on federal charges including wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. He's accused of devising an elaborate invoicing scheme to defraud his employer out of more than $2 million over a five-year period and of using some of the ill-gotten gains to fund his statewide election campaign.</p> <p>A Republican elected to the post in November, Beck has declared his innocence and has been receiving a state salary while suspended.</p> <p>According to a biography on the Doraville Police's website, King began his law enforcement career in 1985 with the Atlanta Police Department. He began working for Doraville police in 1993 as a detective, before being named police chief in 2002.</p> <p>In his career with the National Guard, King previously served as Commander of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and saw deployments to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the recipient of a Bronze Star Medal.</p> <p>Kemp also appointed Chief Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes as Cobb County district attorney Wednesday. Holmes will be the first woman and first African American to fill the position. Kemp discusses filling insurance commissioner's post" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Kemp discusses filling insurance commissioner's post</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Rawlins </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaking for the first time about the allegations and federal charges surrounding the states newly elected insurance commissioner, Jim Beck.</p><p>The governor sat down with FOX 5’s Elizabeth Rawlins in a one-on-one interview after announcing Doraville Police Chief John King will replace Beck.</p><p>Beck, who took office in January, was indicted last month on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-gov-sets-economic-development-trip-to-south-korea-1" title="Georgia gov. sets economic development trip to South Korea" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KEMP%20TRIP%20TO%20SOUTH%20KOREA%20_00.00.13.11_1560391163808.png_7391142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KEMP%20TRIP%20TO%20SOUTH%20KOREA%20_00.00.13.11_1560391163808.png_7391142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KEMP%20TRIP%20TO%20SOUTH%20KOREA%20_00.00.13.11_1560391163808.png_7391142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KEMP%20TRIP%20TO%20SOUTH%20KOREA%20_00.00.13.11_1560391163808.png_7391142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KEMP%20TRIP%20TO%20SOUTH%20KOREA%20_00.00.13.11_1560391163808.png_7391142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia gov. sets economic development trip to South Korea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BEN NADLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Wednesday for an economic development trip to South Korea, his first overseas trip as governor.</p><p>Kemp said the trip will include four days of business meetings with existing partners and companies considering investing in Georgia, as well as a meeting with the country's prime minister, Lee Nak-yon.</p><p>The trip is scheduled to take place from June 22 through June 28.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-2" title="Woman's KIA SUV catches fire, raises questions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20HYUNDAI%20CATCHES%20FIRE%2010P%20_00.01.54.24_1560391202137.png_7391149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20HYUNDAI%20CATCHES%20FIRE%2010P%20_00.01.54.24_1560391202137.png_7391149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20HYUNDAI%20CATCHES%20FIRE%2010P%20_00.01.54.24_1560391202137.png_7391149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20HYUNDAI%20CATCHES%20FIRE%2010P%20_00.01.54.24_1560391202137.png_7391149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20HYUNDAI%20CATCHES%20FIRE%2010P%20_00.01.54.24_1560391202137.png_7391149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's KIA SUV catches fire, raises questions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Athens woman is trying to figure out what went wrong when her brand new SUV unexplainably caught fire. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and San Jose Police Department)" title="Snapchat logo by man's arrest_1560384670213.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-damages-woman-s-jeep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_damages_womans_car_0_20190612235002"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Man damages woman's Jeep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heavy-rainfall-causing-water-levels-to-rise-dekalb-county-s-sewer-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DEKALB FIGHTS FLOODING 6P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heavy rainfall causing water levels to rise DeKalb County's sewer system</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div 