Gov. Kemp, Senator Perdue, U.S. Agriculture Secretary, and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, and Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott will meet with Georgia farmers at a roundtable Friday morning in Doerun, Georgia, to talk about what farmers have been through and how the measure will help them.
The $19.1 billion disaster relief package includes $3 billion to provide critical agriculture disaster relief for farmers recovering in the wake of Hurricane Michael, along with additional funds for communities in Georgia and other states.
On May 23, Isakson and Perdue secured the Senate’s approval of disaster funding for Georgia, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael last October. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on June 3.
President Trump signed the disaster relief legislation during his trip abroad. Earlier today, Isakson joined the president at an official ceremony at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:41PM EDT
A man, charged with raping a woman who was walking to a bus stop, before a judge Thursday morning.
Investigators say Anthony Bernard Thomas, Jr. , 18, approached the victim near a bus stop along Flint River Road and Glenwoods Drive in Riverdale around 6:45 a.m. Thomas is accused of dragging the woman into a wooded area, then raping her.
Captain Scott Stubbs tells FOX 5 News, the victim fought her way free and ran through a neighborhood screaming for help. Officers arrested Thomas in Jonesboro within an hour of receiving the call for help.
Posted Jun 06 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:24PM EDT
Cobb County police are trying to find a purse snatcher who punched an 84-year-old woman in the face and grabbed her belongings.
Sondra Dillon was meeting friends in the parking lot of the Publix in Vinings early Tuesday morning when she said a man in a gray car blocked her path.
"He jumped out and grabbed my purse, I must have blacked out. He obviously punched me and I don't know whether I hit the ground or he kicked me," said Dillon.
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:42PM EDT
Four of the biggest names in the Democratic race for president are in Atlanta on Thursday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke all will take part in events put on by the Democratic National Committee.
The biggest event of the day is the IWillVote Gala, an evening fundraiser with tickets starting at $1,000.