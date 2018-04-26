GBI investigating shooting involving Villa Rica police officer

- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Villa Rica Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Bankhead Highway, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Villa Rica Police Department received a call around 4:30 a.m. about a security alarm going off at the Easy Quick Shop gas station. Responding officers said they found a man pumping air into his tires when they arrived.

Police said when the officers asked the man a question, he got into his car and started driving away, then toward them. The officers tried to stop the man, but he struck their police cruisers and that's when shots were fired.

One of the officers discharged his weapon, striking the suspect twice. The suspect was shot in the arm and leg.

#BREAKING police officer involved shooting scene in Villa Rica. GBI here, inside the Easy Quick Shop on Bankhead Hwy pic.twitter.com/xdLFyyq8qX — Kaitlyn (@Fox5Kaitlyn) April 26, 2018

Officers told FOX 5 the suspect was captured, then rushed to a local hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, police said.

MORE: Shell casings and what looks to be a car door panel marked as evidence in Villa Rica police shooting pic.twitter.com/mVtBYh7Fy9 — Kaitlyn (@Fox5Kaitlyn) April 26, 2018

According to investigators, the suspect had two outstanding felony warrants out for his arrest. Police have not yet released his identity.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation.