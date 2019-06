- Police are investigating a shooting in Coweta County after deputies said a driver almost hit them with a car in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

A Coweta County Sheriff's deputy walked up to a car around 2:20 a.m. and saw a person in the backseat who looked to be sleep. Another officer came to the scene after the person in the car, who was later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Bolton, refused to show his license or get out the car.

Bolton then crawled into the car's drivers seat and sped off, almost hitting one of the deputies.

The deputies chased Bolton, eventually using a P.I.T. maneuver to stop him from making it to Hwy 34.

One deputy fired a shot into Bolton's windshield after his vehicle was spun out from the P.I.T. maneuver and Bolton still trying drive the car towards another deputy.

Bolton was hit by the gunshot and taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The GBI continues to investigate.