- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday it is investigating a former Georgia Division of Family and Children Services employee and her husband for trying to trade a car for a baby.

The GBI said Rebecca McClain and her husband William offered the mother a car in exchange for the baby.

State investigators said the McClains had the baby in their Blue Ridge home for months.

Rebecca McClain used to work in the Union County DFCS office and investigators said that is where she learned about the baby.

The child is now in DFCS custody.