The girls left for the Bahamas from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on September 12, and were greeted by transport buses at the Nassau airport, provided by Baha Mar. The buses took the donations to a local church to be distributed to those in need.
"We give God all the glory," Kahley told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "It wouldn't have been possible without Him providing us with a way to help provide for the Bahamians."
Kahley's wedding is planned for October 26.
Mental health counselors are now fanning out into communities to help those traumatized by the direct hit of the Category 5 storm. Some 1,300 are still missing in the hard-hit islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, although the government has said many could be in shelters and with loved ones.
The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.
Acuña scored three runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta's 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.
Atlanta's win ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.
Two years ago, this was the game that signaled Georgia's return to national prominence.
Now, it's a chance to solidify the Bulldogs' standing as a perennial championship contender.
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Gainesville police said they started getting 911 calls about a man with a gun near the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. It was a tense and potentially dangerous situation.
"Jesse Jewell parkway was heavily congested at that time, offices nearby still had workers inside," said Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Gaddis.