- A former Henry County police officer, David Rose, seen on video choking a former football player during an arrest has been charged with simple battery, according to the Henry County District Attorney.

The arrest happened in December 2017 on Jonesboro Road following what police describe as a road rage incident. Marrow faced charges of terroristic threats, reckless driving, and aggressive driving, although attorneys said the charge of terroristic threats were later dropped.

Following the incident, the ex-NFL player, Desmond Marrow, posted video of the arrest on his Instagram page in April, which showed officers slamming Marrow to the ground while attempting to arrest him. Officers said in their police report that Marrow was visibly agitated and resisted arrest.

Henry County Police Chief Amerman said the department started an internal affairs investigation into Officer Rose and the December 2, 2017 incident, several weeks before Marrow posted it on his Instagram page on April 26.

The Henry County District Attorney's Office released the following statement to FOX 5, which read in part:

"Rose is accused of intentionally making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to Marrow by grabbing him by the neck and choking him. Rose arrested Marrow on charges of terroristic threats, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and aggressive driving. A Magistrate Court judge subsequently dismissed the terroristic threats charge and bound over the other charges to Superior Court.

Following a thorough investigation of the incident last year, the District Attorney's Office dismissed the felony obstruction charge against Marrow and transferred the two traffic-related charges of reckless driving and aggressive driving to the Henry County Solicitor's Office, which prosecutes misdemeanor offenses. As part of the investigation, the District Attorney's Office learned that Rose choked Marrow during the arrest while he was handcuffed from behind and on the ground. Rose, a Henry County officer for almost three years, was subsequently terminated from the count."

Rose is scheduled to appear in Henry County Superior Court on March 19.

