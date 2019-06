- A former Gwinnett County police sergeant captured on video punching a man in the face during a traffic stop has been convicted of aggravated assault and battery.

Michael Bongiovanni pleaded no contest Tuesday, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said.

Videos posted to the internet showed Bongiovanni striking Demetrius Hollins as he stood with his hands up during the April 2017 traffic stop at the busy intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

The department fired Bongiovanni after the video surfaced. He was later charged with battery and violation of oath of office.

Bongiovanni will serve six months in work release, followed by five months in home confinement. He'll then be on probation for 10 years.

