<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412323703" data-article-version="1.0">Former Gwinnett County police officer convicted of aggravated assault, battery</h1>
</header> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/former-gwinnett-county-police-officer-convicted-of-aggravated-assault-battery" data-title="Former Gwinnett County police officer convicted of aggravated assault, battery" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/former-gwinnett-county-police-officer-convicted-of-aggravated-assault-battery" addthis:title="Former Gwinnett County police officer convicted of aggravated assault, battery">
</li> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412323703" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A former Gwinnett County police sergeant captured on video punching a man in the face during a traffic stop has been convicted of aggravated assault and battery.</p><p>Michael Bongiovanni pleaded no contest Tuesday, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/248325770-story"><strong>MORE: Police fire two officers accused of punching, kicking man</strong></a></p><p>Videos posted to the internet showed Bongiovanni striking Demetrius Hollins as he stood with his hands up during the April 2017 traffic stop at the busy intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/248801386-story"><strong>READ: Driver speaks about viral encounter with former Gwinnett County police officers</strong></a></p><p>The department fired Bongiovanni after the video surfaced. He was later charged with battery and violation of oath of office.</p><p>Bongiovanni will serve six months in work release, followed by five months in home confinement. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping" title="Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in several jurisdictions are investigating a bizarre double shooting which spans two states. Police said a man shot one woman in Georgia and then fled the state to South Carolina where officers found a second woman shot.</p><p>Ralph Jones Jr., 27, of Winder, Georgia was being extradition back to Georgia Wednesday for a laundry list of charges which include 2 counts of aggravated assault-family violence, 2 counts of aggravated battery-family violence and 1 count of kidnapping.</p><p>Winder Police said this started Monday around 10:15 a.m. with a call to 911 reporting multiple gunshots in the area of Sweet Gum Lane. Witnesses told officers they spotted a car speeding away from the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-teen-shoots-kills-victim-during-fight-over-video-game-controller" title="Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Font_1560368641431.png_7389019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Font_1560368641431.png_7389019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Font_1560368641431.png_7389019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Font_1560368641431.png_7389019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Font_1560368641431.png_7389019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old Douglas County boy was charged with murder Wednesday after deputies said he shot his 17-year-old friend during an argument over a video game controller.</p><p>The deadly shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Mobile Home Park off Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs. Deputies said they received a call from a concerned neighbor who heard a loud noise and saw a group of teens running from one of the mobile homes.</p><p>"I was there, and it was an accident. Those guys were best friends. They were like brothers," a shaken Bilial Williams told FOX 5.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arrest-made-in-deadly-dekalb-county-shooting" title="Arrest made in deadly DeKalb County shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in deadly DeKalb County shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in DeKalb County said they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly late-night shooting earlier this month.</p><p>Joe Eakmond Morris, 37, of Decatur, was taken into custody at an area hotel Wednesday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony murder charges.</p><p>DeKalb County Police said officers responded a little after 10 p.m. June 5 to the 2800 block of Belvedere Lane, just off Memorial Drive after receiving reports of shots being fired. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-gwinnett-county-police-officer-convicted-of-aggravated-assault-battery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/Michael%20Bongiovanni_1493310132464_3214298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/Michael%20Bongiovanni_1493310132464_3214298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/Michael%20Bongiovanni_1493310132464_3214298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/Michael%20Bongiovanni_1493310132464_3214298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/Michael%20Bongiovanni_1493310132464_3214298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Gwinnett County police officer convicted of aggravated assault, battery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-made-in-deadly-dekalb-county-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/BELVEDERE%20LN%20rev%203_1559723403619.jpg_7353532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest made in deadly DeKalb County shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x20;players&#x20;hug&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;another&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;match&#x20;with&#x20;Thailand&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kevin-durant-undergoes-surgery-for-ruptured-achilles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Durant&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;reacts&#x20;after&#x20;sustaining&#x20;an&#x20;injury&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Five&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Finals&#x20;at&#x20;Scotiabank&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gregory&#x20;Shamus&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/travel-tips-for-parents-of-children-with-autism-spectrum-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Travel tips for parents of children with autism spectrum disorder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 