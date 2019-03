- A former Forsyth County sheriff’s captain has been found guilty of groping a teenage girl while he was giving her driving lessons.

Authorities say 76-year-old Frank Augustus Huggins was working as a driving instructor at Lanier Technical College in 2016 when he was accused of repeatedly putting his hand on the inner thigh of one of his students, an unidentified 16-year old girl.

After reviewing video and audio evidence, detectives confirmed the victim’s allegations and Huggins was arrested.

On Tuesday, Huggins was found guilty of felony assault by a teacher and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Between 2001 and 2010, Huggins was employed as a captain and spokesman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to 10 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.