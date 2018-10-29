Flyers to be posted on Halloween at houses of registered sex offenders

- Deputies in Spalding County said residents should be seeing flyers at houses of registered sex offenders this Halloween. Authorities want to discourage children and teens from trick-or-treating on those properties.

Spaulding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell he decided to move forward with the initiative in an effort to keep families safe. That's why his deputies hand-delivered the warning flyers to registered sex offenders in the county.

“We are going to put these notifications out so we can protect some kids this Halloween season,” Sheriff Dix said.

According to the sheriff's office, in Spalding County, there are 231 registered sex offenders, four of whom are considered sexually dangerous predators. Sheriff Dix also encourages families to travel in groups during the day and with an adult while trick-or-treating.

“Don’t let your drive of wanting to get good treats and candy outweigh the fact that you still need to be safe,” he added.

Griffin resident Kim Bennett plans to take her grandson to a Halloween event instead, but she appreciates the flyers.

“You need to know what your kids are approaching,” Bennett said. “Most of us don’t go online to those websites to see who is in the community...I think some people will be surprised, but it is a good thing.”

Anyone who would like to check the Georgia Sex Offender Registry can do so by going to https://gbi.georgia.gov/georgia-sex-offender-registry