- A Forsyth County firefighter finished a 24 hour shift, drove his wife two hours for cancer treatment, then walked outside of the center to find his pickup truck had been stolen.

According to a report taken by a Newnan Police officer, the Ford F-250 was stolen Tuesday morning.

Matt Clark says he and his wife arrived to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America around 10:00AM.

"Around twelve she said, 'I'm about to get my treatment done. 'I'm starving to death. Could you get me some lunch and my medical supplies?'"

Clark says he walked outside to find his truck gone.

Several items were reported missing. Among them, three custom knives, a laptop, a guitar, firefighter uniforms, and his Mrs. Clark's s cancer treatment medication.

Clark tells FOX 5 his wife was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. The most recent diagnosis is triple negative breast cancer.

"(In) 2016, we had another occurrence and we've been fighting it ever since," says Clark. "It's real hard, we're in a good place now. Everything seems to be going good."

Officers reviewed video from a security camera. They say it shows a newer model white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, and apparently a tinted tag cover, pull into the parking lot and circle around. The vehicle slowed as it saw the pickup truck, and parked next to it. Minutes later, investigators say, a man who was in that car is seen driving away in the truck.

Friends created a GoFundMe page to help the family with immediate expenses -- https://www.gofundme.com/matt-and-kari-clark

The vehicle is white, four door 2002 Ford F250 with a tan bottom. It has a Georgia plate CF615B. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Newnan Police Department.