Fired DeKalb County school bus drivers say they were unfairly targeted

- A group of bus drivers fired for calling out sick said they were unfairly targeted for speaking out about driver salaries and retirement packages.

Thursday morning, the fired drivers were surrounded by drivers who are still on the job, as well as community advocates who support the former employees' efforts to get reinstated.

They said the drivers should not have been fired without approval from the entire school board.

They believe their right to free speech has been violated and insist the district's retirement package for bus drivers is insufficient.

DeKalb County School Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green said he has the authority through board policy to hire or remove employees without getting the board's approval first.

Dr. Green said he met with several other employed bus drivers Thursday morning in his ongoing effort to address their concerns.

