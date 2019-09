A fourth Democrat has entered the race to challenge Senator David Perdue in 2020.

Jon Ossoff plans to formally announce his candidacy via an online video Tuesday morning. A documentary filmmaker, Ossoff became a household name in 2017 when he ran in a special election against Republican Karen Handel for the 6th Congressional District. Handel won that contest by 3.6 points.

Though new to politics, Ossoff is a proven fundraiser, having accumulated nearly $30 million during his congressional bid.