- A fugitive wanted in the shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Gwinnett County storage unit has been captured, the FBI announced Friday.

Robert Maurice Carlisle, 32, of Lithonia was taken into custody Thursday in Stone Mountain as a result of a tip from the public, authorities said. He faces charges of murder, concealing the death of another and participating in criminal gang activity.

Derrick D. Ruff and Joshua L. Jackson, both 25, were found shot to death inside a storage unit near Lawrenceville on March 17, authorities said. They had been reported missing from Clarke County in December.

Another suspect -- Lesley Green, 30, of Stone Mountain -- is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail and has been charged with two counts of concealing the death of another.

Police have said the murders appear to be gang-related.

The FBI had offered a reward for information leading to Carlisle, who was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

