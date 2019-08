- The family of a DeKalb County teenager is praying for his safe return home.

Jamarkus Burnside, 16, was reported missing last week in the Stone Mountain area. According to the DeKalb County Police incident report, his mother flagged down an officer and said her son frequented stores at the intersection of Central Drive and North Hairston Road. He was last seen at a convenience store Wednesday morning.

The teen's sister, Yosha Burnside, told FOX 5 News he has never run away from home before. She is worried about his safety.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know how to feel. I don't know [anything]," Burnside said. "We have no answers, no clues, no nothing."

Jamarkus is described at 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the DeKalb County Police Department.