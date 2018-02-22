Family pleads for helping put murderer behind bars

- Police are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a man in Conyers last fall.

Police released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting and killing Richard "ATL" Green at a home on Pinedale Circle in Conyers on Oct. 22, 2017.

Police described the suspect as tall, slender, with a box-style haircut and a gap in his front teeth.

On Thursday, Green's sister and brother spoke with FOX 5 News about his murder and the ongoing search. They said they want justice for their brother and they want his killer behind bars.

Authorities have offered a $10,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers to receive any reward and to remain anonymous.