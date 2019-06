- Family members of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer announced they will file suit.

Attorneys for Jimmy Atchison's family said the suit will be in the name of his young children, Skylar and Jalen Atchison.

Attorneys for the 21-year-old father said he was unarmed and surrendering from a closet when APD Officer Sung Kim shot him.

The shooting death of Jimmy Atchison has been the subject of protests and demonstrations all over the city. The mayor's town hall meeting was even interrupted when some called for the firing of Officer Kim.

The young father was shot in the face back in January when a federal task force attempted to serve a warrant for Atchison's arrest over a stolen cell phone.

"Not only is a lawsuit appropriate, but criminal prosecution is appropriate against the officer who killed him," Attorney Tonya Miller remarked.

As a result of Achison's case, the city made a decision to withdraw all Atlanta police officers from all federal taskforces because body cameras are not worn.

Officer Kim, who police said pulled the trigger, is on administrative assignment pending the outcome of investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.