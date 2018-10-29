Extra security around Morehouse after 2 students robbed

- Extra police patrols were visible Monday near Morehouse College, the day after two Morehouse students were robbed at gunpoint on the campus.

The robbery took place hours after combined homecoming activities for Morehouse and Spelman colleges had ended.

Morehouse Police issued a campus-wide alert about the Sunday incident.

According to police, the two students were approached late Sunday afternoon, by three men, one of them armed, near Frank Street.

The robbers got away but neither student was injured.

This latest crime has many Morehouse students feeling vulnerable.

Student Justin Streater said, “We are paying too much, not to feel safe. They need to do something with this area. I do not know what it is.”

On Monday, officers in patrol cars and on police horses were patrolling the area around the Morehouse campus.

At a news conference last week, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields committed to stepping up patrols after a rash of crimes against Morehouse students.

Chief Shields said she was determined to make sure people felt safe near Morehouse without turning homecoming into a police state.

At the news conference, Chief Shields announced the reinstatement of a campus security task force made upon representatives of the AU Center schools and increased surveillance in the area.

Atlanta Police have made one arrest in the carjacking of a Morehouse student who left the library, and are investigating two other carjackings and a shooting that happened a short distance from each other in recent weeks. Police have said they don’t believe there’s a connection in any of the crimes.

But at least one student who talked to FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor said he doesn’t feel safe.

Student Bryson Littlejohn said, “We are in a spot where if we get shot, we get shot. I guess. The school doesn’t even address it, so it is a question of whether they care or not.”

