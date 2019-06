- A family is demanding answers after a father's rough arrest was caught on camera.

FOX 5 obtained exclusive video that showed a Monroe Police officer using a machine gun while arresting the man. Police said the man and the officer were in some type of verbal altercation before there was any attempt to arrest him.

FOX's Laura Neal spoke to the Monroe Police Chief, and he said they are actively investigating what led up to what happened in the videos.

The man's wife said he was tased eight times and that police were only in the neighborhood because they were looking to make a drug bust.

The family was supposed to go to White Water Sunday to celebrate Father's Day, instead they waited for the father to be released from jail.

Authorities said the man faces obstruction of justice charges.

The man's wife said as of Sunday night her husband was in the process of being released from the Walton County jail.