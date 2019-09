- Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church hosts a day of prayer for the Bahamas.

Pastor Reverend Raphael Warnock and the Bahamas Consulate General of Atlanta joined forces to provide prayer and supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamian officials said the storm left more than 70,000 people without a home.

The senior pastor of Bahamas Faith Ministries delivered an emotional speech Tuesday night.

Dr. David Burrows said he prayed for the storm not to destroy his house and his family.

Bahamian officials expect the death toll of 50 to rise. They estimate nearly 2,500 people are still missing.