- Dunwoody police are searching for three thieves who broke into a pharmacy.

Thursday, officers responded to Carlton’s Pharmacy located in the 5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road after police patrolling the area heard the alarm go off. Officers said they found a broken door and window.

Investigators said, after reviewing the security footage, they saw three men hitting the front window with a rubber hammer and then pushing it in. It was not immediately clear what was taken, but the men ran from the scene.

The suspect wore blue hoodies, gloves, and something over their faces.