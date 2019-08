- Duluth police won't make any more arrests for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

This comes one day after Gwinnett County police announced the same policy.

The departments are responding to the Gwinnett County Solicitor General's announcement he will not prosecute misdemeanor pot cases.

Hemp is now legal in Georgia and there is no certifiable test in Georgia which can tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.

Duluth police will still make an arrest for felony amounts of marijuana which is anything over one ounce.

