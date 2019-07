- It was a new beginning for 25-year-old Devon Gales.

Thursday, the former Southern University football player got a chance to see his brand-new home.

RELATED: Devon Gales celebrating 24th birthday in Athens

Multiple organizations and the community worked together to make it happen.

"I am overwhelmed," Gales said.

Gales has come a long way since his life changed forever in 2015.

Gales was playing football for Southern University when he suffered a traumatic spinal injury during the kickoff return against the University of Georgia.

RELATED: Two years after paralyzing injury, Devon Gales is ‘doing great'

Since then, UGA and the community has rallied behind him and his family.

"One word to describe UGA, the community and the state of Georgia as a whole? Awesome," Tish Gales, Devon's mom said.

Gales said he's excited to call Georgia home.

"I'm a Southern Jaguar but now I'm a Georgia Bulldog," Gales said. "I'm blessed."

RELATED: Jefferson HS hires Devon Gales as new assistant football coach