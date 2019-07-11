< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dream home for Devon Gales By Natalie Fultz, FOX 5 News 
Posted Jul 11 2019 08:45PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 06:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 08:50PM EDT By Natalie Fultz, FOX 5 News 
Posted Jul 11 2019 08:45PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 06:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 08:50PM EDT <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417653636-417627210" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dream_home_for_Devon_0_7516080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417653636" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JEFFERSON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It was a new beginning for 25-year-old Devon Gales.</p> <p>Thursday, the former Southern University football player got a chance to see his brand-new home.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/devon-gales-celebrating-24th-birthday-in-athens"><strong>RELATED: Devon Gales celebrating 24th birthday in Athens</strong></a></p> <p>Multiple organizations and the community worked together to make it happen.</p> <p>"I am overwhelmed," Gales said.</p> <p>Gales has come a long way since his life changed forever in 2015.</p> <p>Gales was playing football for Southern University when he suffered a traumatic spinal injury during the kickoff return against the University of Georgia.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/two-years-after-paralyzing-injury-devon-gales-remains-determined-to-walk-again">RELATED: Two years after paralyzing injury, Devon Gales is ‘doing great</a>'</strong></p> <p>Since then, UGA and the community has rallied behind him and his family.</p> <p>"One word to describe UGA, the community and the state of Georgia as a whole? Awesome," Tish Gales, Devon's mom said.</p> <p>Gales said he's excited to call Georgia home.</p> <p>"I'm a Southern Jaguar but now I'm a Georgia Bulldog," Gales said. 