- A Forsyth County woman is out on bond after deputies say she left her young child at home alone to go drinking with her boyfriend.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Kelly May Algar and her boyfriend were transported to a local hospital after passing out at a local restaurant and bar.

At the hospital, Algar said that she had to get home to check on her child.

When deputies responded to her north Forsyth home, they say they found the 3-year-old home alone.

Deputies believe the child was alone for hours in the house while Algar and her boyfriend were out.

The child is now in custody of the Department of Family and Children Services.