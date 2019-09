- Deputies in Rockdale County are searching for two more people they believe were involved in a deadly trespassing incident at a Conyers man home.

It happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 16 at a home on White Oak Court. Investigator said just after 4 a.m., three masked teens were shot after the homeowner caught them on his property. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

There are several “no trespassing” signs which state violators will be shot.

Deputies have not charged the homeowner, whose name has not been released.

Authorities are searching for the other two people believed to be involved in the incident. They hope they can answer some questions about that night.

