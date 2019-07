- Clayton County Police arrested a suspect in a murder out of Henry County following a SWAT standoff.

The standoff that lasted several hours at a home along Silver Maple Drive.

Investigators said at some point James McAllister shot and killed a person. Police then received a tip he was hiding out at the house in Clayton County and were able to confirm he was there based on his car in the driveway.

When he wouldn't come out Saturday night, officers called in the SWAT team.

Around 6 a.m., deputies gassed the suspect out and arrested him along with a woman also wanted by Henry County investigators.

Deputies said an older couple at the home were able to leave the home just prior to the standoff.