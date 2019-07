- A Bartow County substitute teacher and EMT was arrested Friday for multiple crimes against children, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bryan Somers, 40, of Cartersville, was charged with four counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count possession of child pornography, and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

Deputies said Somers works at Metro Ambulance EMT in Bartow County and as a substitute teacher for the Bartow County School System. He substituted primarily at Emerson Elementary School, deputies said.

Details leading to the charges were not immediately available, but deputies said they began investigating after a tip to the Polk County Police Department.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted the Bartow County Sheriff's Office with the arrest.

It was not immediately known if Somers had a lawyer.

-----

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.