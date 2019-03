- Bibb County deputies are looking for two suspects who robbed a East Macon Family Dollar Saturday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the two masked men entered the store on the 100 block of Emery Highway shortly after 8 a.m.

Deputies say one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the store. After they took an undisclosed amount of cash, they ran off on foot toward Second Street.

The first suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants with white stripes running down the side of each leg. He was also wearing a white hat and possibly black and white "Air Force One" shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black extercise type pants with a black fanny pack over one shoulder.

If you know anything about the robbery, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.