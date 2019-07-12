Democratic state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero says the threat of large-scale immigration enforcement over the weekend and the use of the term "raid" is striking fear in many people in her DeKalb County community.
"It has a lot of misconception that causes greater fear and anxiety, in communities particularly immigrant communities, and the only reason I like to clarify that is because these are target operations and against individuals that have removal orders, and many of these individuals know that they have said removal orders," Lopez Romero said.
And that's the point, says DeKalb GOP Chairman Lane Flynn, arguing that these possible arrests are targeting people who know that they have these removal orders.
"I don't see it as some overwhelming program where we are kicking every immigrant out. I am not in favor of that, the GOP is not in favor of that, I'm sure President Trump is not in favor of that," Flynn said. "They are specifically targeting people who have had every opportunity for their day in court."
Protestors say they hope officials remember the principles of this country and treat those in its borders fairly.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also tweeted about the potential raids, saying that "Atlanta stands with our immigrant communities. Please be prepared."
National groups are confirming mass raids to detain undocumented people around the country. In the Atlanta area, it is predicted that there will be targeted raids this weekend in pre-dawn hours. Share this post and help Atlantans know their rights. pic.twitter.com/bULlkUHoXq— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 12, 2019
Posted Jul 12 2019 02:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 11:17AM EDT
The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Hurricane Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the maximum sustained winds are now 75 mph making Barry a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was located 50 miles west of the Morgan City, Louisiana. The very slow movement, northwest at only 6 mph, creates the biggest issue.
Slow movement guarantees extremely high rainfall totals along its path into Louisiana and the Mississippi Delta.
Posted Jul 13 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 08:44AM EDT
Atlanta police are searching for a key piece of evidence in an early morning assault on Hank Aaron Drive in Southeast Atlanta.
Officers were called to respond to a shooting just before 3 in the morning on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.
APD discovered that he was shot after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and pulled a gun on her. Police said that woman's family member came to defend her and got into a physical fight with the attacker.
Posted Jul 13 2019 10:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 10:26AM EDT
A man is dead after police say he was shot after allegedly trying to force his way into a motel room he thought was too noisy Saturday morning.
Dalton police say they were first called to the Motel 6 on the 2200 block of Chattanooga Road by the man, who would later be shot, over a noise complaint.
The man told police that he was staying in a first-floor room at that the room above his way being too loud, but when officers arrived they say they found the room's occupants asleep and no evidence of any noise.