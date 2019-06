- Two men are dead, another fights for his life after an overnight triple shooting in Dekalb County.

Police say late Wednesday night 4 to 5 shots were fired at the end of Woodmere Drive in unicorportated Lithonia. Arriving officers found one man dead in a vehicle. The other two were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died. Paramedics could be seen working on one of the injured men in the street before he was transported.

Police spent hours combing the area for clues, and even brought in dogs to look for evidence. Detectives say at least for now they aren't searching for any suspects, saying it's possible the men all shot each other. Investigators are still working to identify the men involved in the shooting.

One of the injured men managed to get to a nearby home, knock on the door and tell the people inside that he had been shot. That neighbor, along with others who heard the gunfire, called 9-1-1.

Police don't have any witnesses to the actual shooting, saying it happened at the end of the dark, quiet cul-de-sac. Detectives are trying to figure out what the men were doing there in the middle of the night.

Stay tuned to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for more on this breaking story.