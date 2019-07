- A burglary call turned into a police standoff in Lithonia early Monday.

DeKalb County SWAT officers surrounded a home on Creekford Drive and tried to communicate with people inside, believed to be armed.

After more than four hours, three people crawled out of the residence on their hands and knees. They were taken into custody.

The standoff ended peacefully. No one was hurt, according to police.

It is unclear if the residents of the home are inside. Neighbors believe they may be out of town