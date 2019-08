- The DeKalb County police officer who was ambushed and shot multiple times while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning continued his recovery in the hospital Friday.

Officer Derek Nunn was listed in stable condition as of early Friday evening. Police said he is still surrounding with his loved ones and fellow officers to keep him company.

Officer Nunn was shot while responding to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Hodgdon Corners Cove in the Stonecrest area. Police said a gunman, identified as 27-year-old Otis Walker, was hiding between two homes. Investigators later found the body of Walker's girlfriend at the home. Her name still had not been released Friday.

Officer Nunn was hit multiple times and was rushed to a hospital.

Police said the officer returned fire but didn't believe they struck Walker. He was able to get away which police said prompted a massive manhunt.

By 7 a.m., police were focusing on the area around Martin Luther King High School after reported sightings of Walker in the area.

A $10,000 reward has been posted for the capture of Walker. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 404-577-8477. Police warn people not to approach Walker as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. DeKalb County police homicide detectives are working the woman's death case.

