- DeKalb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. It happened at a home on Parkway Trail.

Police say someone possibly driving a white van pulled up to the townhome and fired shots at the home, injuring the woman. She was shot in the arm.

Medics rushed the shooting victim to the hospital. At last check, she is expected to be okay.

Detectives are investigating the area for any evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Police say are they are still searching for the person responsible.