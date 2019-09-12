< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428455181" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428455181" data-article-version="1.0">Deadly domestic dispute leads to standoff; deputies shoot and arrest suspect</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:marc.teichner@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/deadly-gordon-county-hours-long-standoff-ends-murder-suspect-arrested">Marc Teichner</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/deadly-gordon-county-hours-long-standoff-ends-murder-suspect-arrested">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428455181"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 01:17PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GordonCo1%20REV_1568283179018.png_7653418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GordonCo1%20REV_1568283179018.png_7653418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GordonCo1 REV_1568283179018.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GordonCo2%20REV_1568283572877.png_7653421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GordonCo2 REV_1568283572877.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428455181-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <strong class='dateline'>RESACA, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A murder suspect held Gordon County Sheriff deputies at bay for hours.</p> <p>Deputies responded to a home of Mt. Zion road near Resaca late Wednesday night.</p> <p>Authorities told FOX 5's Marc Teichner, a woman was killed in what investigators are calling a domestic dispute. A man in the home, later identified as a suspect, refused to come out. Deputies surrounded the home, as the standoff dragged on for hours.</p> <p>The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday morning that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.</p> <p>Around 3:30 Thursday morning, the GBI was requested, and shot the suspect.</p> <p>According to GBI officials, the man was wounded, but later released from the hospital after receiving treatment.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our public affairs office will be issuing a press release on the overnight officer involved shooting in Gordon County. <a href="https://t.co/F7clnzAxgq">pic.twitter.com/F7clnzAxgq</a></p> — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) <a href="https://twitter.com/GBI_GA/status/1172113596375023616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">What we know. GBI was requested by Gordon County SO at ~3:30 am regarding a domestic dispute that led to a homicide. Responding deputies shot subject that committed homicide. Subject is wounded, treated, & released from hospital. Subject is in custody w/ murder charges.</p> — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) <a href="https://twitter.com/GBI_GA/status/1172117408137564161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Details on what led up to the domestic dispute where not immediately made available. The relationship between the man and woman was also not clear. </p> <p>While calling the loss of life tragic, Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris says he's thankful they managed to resolve the standoff without anyone else getting hurt.</p> <p>The suspect faces murder charges.</p> <p>-----</p> <p><em>This story is breaking. Check back for details. <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/massive-fire-reported-near-downtown-atlanta" title="Vacant dorm on former Morris Brown College campus catches fire" data-articleId="428425716" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Fire_breaks_out_at_dorm_on_former_Morris_0_7653064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Fire_breaks_out_at_dorm_on_former_Morris_0_7653064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Fire_breaks_out_at_dorm_on_former_Morris_0_7653064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Fire_breaks_out_at_dorm_on_former_Morris_0_7653064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Fire_breaks_out_at_dorm_on_former_Morris_0_7653064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fire breaks out at dorm on former Morris Brown campus" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vacant dorm on former Morris Brown College campus catches fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A massive fire on the campus of Morris Brown College in the Atlanta University Center Historic District could be seen for miles Wednesday evening.</p><p>Firefighters could be seen racing to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Vine Street in northwest Atlanta just after 9:00 p.m. Images sent to FOX 5 News show a massive fire just west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fire was also caught from FOX 5's 101 Marietta Cam.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sen-johnny-isakson-s-exclusive-sit-down-with-fox-5-s-tom-haynes" title="Sen. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes" data-articleId="428421331" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Sen__Isakson_retires_0_7652588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Sen__Isakson_retires_0_7652588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Sen__Isakson_retires_0_7652588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Sen__Isakson_retires_0_7652588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Sen__Isakson_retires_0_7652588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sen. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sen. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Haynes </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not long ago Johnny Isakson sent shock waves across the Georgia political landscape by announcing his resignation from the United States Senate. Isakson cited significant health challenges as the reason for leaving office before his term ends.</p><p>FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes traveled to Washington to sit down with Senator Johnny Isakson in his Senate office for a rare and exclusive opportunity for a final interview only months before he will bid the political world a fond farewell.</p><p>Nothing was off-limits, so there was a lot of ground to cover with a man who has earned a reputation few politicians will ever accomplish.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-officer-involved-shooting-at-dekalb-county-gas-station" title="Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station" data-articleId="428408768" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Officer_involved_shooting_0_7653114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect drives into multiple cars during officer-involved shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An officer-involved shooting Wednesday night sent a suspect to the hospital with gunshot wounds.</p><p>It ended at the Chevron gas station on LaVista Road and Northlake Parkway in the Tucker area.</p><p>Eyewitness Michelle Figari told FOX 5 News the driver of a white sedan was fleeing from DeKalb County Police going eastbound on La Vista Road, striking several vehicles before his run came to end at the Chevron.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 