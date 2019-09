- A murder suspect held Gordon County Sheriff deputies at bay for hours.

Deputies responded to a home of Mt. Zion road near Resaca late Wednesday night.

Authorities told FOX 5's Marc Teichner, a woman was killed in what investigators are calling a domestic dispute. A man in the home, later identified as a suspect, refused to come out. Deputies surrounded the home, as the standoff dragged on for hours.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday morning that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

Around 3:30 Thursday morning, the GBI was requested, and shot the suspect.

According to GBI officials, the man was wounded, but later released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Our public affairs office will be issuing a press release on the overnight officer involved shooting in Gordon County. pic.twitter.com/F7clnzAxgq — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 12, 2019

What we know. GBI was requested by Gordon County SO at ~3:30 am regarding a domestic dispute that led to a homicide. Responding deputies shot subject that committed homicide. Subject is wounded, treated, & released from hospital. Subject is in custody w/ murder charges. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 12, 2019

Details on what led up to the domestic dispute where not immediately made available. The relationship between the man and woman was also not clear.

While calling the loss of life tragic, Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris says he's thankful they managed to resolve the standoff without anyone else getting hurt.

The suspect faces murder charges.

-----

