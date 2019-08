- The wreckage of NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane has been towed from Tennessee to Georgia for further investigation.

Earnhardt, his wife Amy, and daughter were all onboard the plane when it crash-landed on a Tennessee highway and burst into flames.

"It's just the grace of the good Lord that a vehicle didn't get struck by the plane," Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said at a news conference. "It's a very heavily trafficked roadway."

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ralph Hicks said the Cessna Citation Latitude had left Statesville, North Carolina, about 20 minutes before the crash at 3:40 p.m.

Hicks said investigators have obtained video footage.

"The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear," he said. "You can actually see the right main landing gear collapsing on the video. The airplane continued down the runway, off to the end, through a fence and came to a stop behind me here on Highway 91."

Federal Aviation Administration officials had said the plane caught fire after landing. Hicks said everyone aboard was able to evacuate through aircraft doors.

The plane is now at Atlanta Air Recovery and Storage in Griffin.

The NTSB is investigating and expects to have a preliminary report by the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.