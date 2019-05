- A pay raise could be in the works for Cobb County Public Safety workers.

For several weeks, there have been reports of what many police and firefighters are calling a staff crisis.

Public safety employees are leaving the county at an alarming rate to take higher-paying jobs with other jurisdictions.

RELATED: Cobb County’s new public safety director plans to address staffing ‘crisis'

Next week, Cobb County Commissioners are expected to vote for a one-time, $1,400 merit-based bonus.

The money would go to all sworn officers and deputies as well as certified firefighter personnel.

Public Safety Director Michael Register says this is the first of several short-term approaches before October when the next fiscal year starts.

RELATED: Cobb Police, Fire and EMS urging county leaders to increase pay, benefits