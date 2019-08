- Cobb County police have arrested a teacher on child-molestation charges.

Charles Madison, 34, of Norcross has been charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

On July 28, the Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit started investigating Madison. Authorities said there was one victim involved, but there could be others.

Madison is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The suspect was the band director at Imhotep Academy, a private school in Atlanta.