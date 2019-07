- Police officers in Clayton County rushed into a trailer to save those inside the structure. The incident was caught on camera.

It all happened Monday morning at the Deer Creek Mobile Home Park in Jonesboro. Officers said they responded to the scene after a call about a shooting, but when they arrived they found the trailer on fire.

The six officers at the scene immediately jumped out of their patrol cars, running into the flames to save the people inside the home.

Police released video of the incident.

The Clayton County Fire Department said the officers pulled two victims out of the fire. Both were transported to the hospital. As of Friday morning, one of them was in stable condition and the other in critical.

Two police officers also have minor injuries.

The names of those involved were not released.