- Planning to buy something off craigslist? Or meeting someone for the first time from a dating app?

There's now a safe place to do that.

It's a designated safe spot at the county jail for first-time meetings and online purchases.

There are 24-hour surveillance cameras, and a deputy patrolling frequently.

The sheriff says meeting there will eliminate the risk associated with meeting someone you don't know.

The Clayton County Jail is located at 9157 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro Ga. 30236.